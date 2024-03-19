Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $60,000 in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Fortress Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortress Biotech

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,863,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,093.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

