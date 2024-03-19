Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 242,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 215.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 197,573 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7,561.8% in the third quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 132,331 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after buying an additional 130,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 273.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 91,279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

