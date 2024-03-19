Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

