Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $127.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.40. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

