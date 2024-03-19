Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 10.9 %

SMMT opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

