Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 14 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $755.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.85 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $763.00 and its 200-day moving average is $672.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

