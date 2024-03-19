Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 744 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 77,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

