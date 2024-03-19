Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $111.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average of $99.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

