Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

