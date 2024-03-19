Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 263 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $831,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,547 shares in the company, valued at $137,291,064.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,291,064.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $244,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 154,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,591,439.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,056,468 shares of company stock worth $98,935,938 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

NET opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.14 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

