Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 272 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.5 %

Allstate stock opened at $163.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.78. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

