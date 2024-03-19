Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 5,618 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BROS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.6 %

BROS opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,138.00 and a beta of 2.39. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $135,776.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,520,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,733,513 shares of company stock valued at $284,133,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company's stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Recommended Stories

