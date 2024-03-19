Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 67 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 272,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $731.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

