Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 799 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,705,000.

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $898.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $64.63.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

