Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 3.2% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $83.13. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $91.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

