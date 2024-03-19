Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

