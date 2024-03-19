Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.52.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

