WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

