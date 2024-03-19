Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives $117.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.38.

A number of research firms have commented on WFRD. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WFRD opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,406.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,406.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,455 shares of company stock worth $13,628,764. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

