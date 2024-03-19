Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 264,284 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,607,000 after purchasing an additional 67,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,811,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Barclays started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $1,163,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,628,764. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

