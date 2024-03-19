Wedbush Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $187.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $177.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $172.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

