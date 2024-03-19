Wedbush Comments on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $299.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,431.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,046 shares of company stock worth $216,978 in the last three months. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,507.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 778,481 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 373,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

