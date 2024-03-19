Wedbush Cuts ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target to $5.00

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.42. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 25.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

