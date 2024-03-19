Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.63) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

SKLZ stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.44. Skillz had a negative net margin of 74.59% and a negative return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Skillz will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Skillz by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skillz by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 573,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

