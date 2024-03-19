Wedbush Weighs in on Burford Capital Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:BUR opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 9.68.

Burford Capital Increases Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Burford Capital had a net margin of 56.17% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.38%.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 97.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC increased its stake in Burford Capital by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 843,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Burford Capital by 162.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.