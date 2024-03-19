Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lennar were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $156.61 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.81.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

