Wedmont Private Capital Increases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $102.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

