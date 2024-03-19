Wedmont Private Capital Invests $493,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.