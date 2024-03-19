Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 118 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,594,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

