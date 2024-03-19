Wedmont Private Capital Raises Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 411.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

