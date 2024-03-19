Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.49. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Profile



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

