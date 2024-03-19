Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in MetLife were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $444,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 499.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $234,761,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 806.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,840 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

