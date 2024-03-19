Wedmont Private Capital Sells 110 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Humana were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Humana by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after buying an additional 119,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM opened at $347.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.54 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.36 and a 200 day moving average of $448.26.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

