Wedmont Private Capital Sells 191 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after purchasing an additional 307,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $245.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

