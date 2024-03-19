Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 191,421 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.67% of Ormat Technologies worth $70,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 15.00%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

