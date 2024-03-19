Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,090 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.21% of ManpowerGroup worth $79,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,417,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $41,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 373,473 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,216,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $88.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

