Wellington Management Group LLP Has $77.79 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242,795 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.76% of NiSource worth $77,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

