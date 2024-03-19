Wellington Management Group LLP Has $80.82 Million Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.54% of Hancock Whitney worth $80,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000,000 after acquiring an additional 109,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

