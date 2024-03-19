Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.54% of Zebra Technologies worth $66,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $115,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $285.97 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $320.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

