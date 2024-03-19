Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 10,138,870 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,138,870 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.57% of GoDaddy worth $59,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in GoDaddy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $119.75.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,809,477.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,615 shares of company stock worth $13,157,935. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

