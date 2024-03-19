Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 71,515 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,515 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 9.17% of Patria Investments worth $72,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 244.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Patria Investments by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Patria Investments by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 197.53%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

