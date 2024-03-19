Wells Fargo & Company Lowers G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $23.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

GIII stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

