Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,243 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.33% of Werner Enterprises worth $32,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,541,000 after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,691,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after acquiring an additional 59,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 106.4% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,455,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 750,562 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

