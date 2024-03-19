WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Position Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WestRock worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in WestRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 139,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,356,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,900,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

