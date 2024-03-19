Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$59.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$71.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5873812 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

