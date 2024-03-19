Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.2 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.17.

WHR stock opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.32. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after buying an additional 185,723 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

