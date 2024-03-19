WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 2nd

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 92.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

WHF opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. B. Riley cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

