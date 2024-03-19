William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Entrada Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $12.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.98 million, a PE ratio of -47.73 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 10,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $160,132.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,768.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $207,689. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 563.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,972,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 534,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 505.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 326,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 118.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 216,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

