Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.27

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.27 and traded as low as C$40.17. Winpak shares last traded at C$40.33, with a volume of 64,445 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Winpak alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Winpak

Winpak Trading Up 0.6 %

Winpak Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 10.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

About Winpak

(Get Free Report)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.