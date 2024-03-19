WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.33

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.33 and traded as low as $26.97. WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund shares last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 49,700 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the United States stock market.

